There would never be a dull moment with Piers Morgan for a father. In his son Spencer Morgan's own words having him as a dad “has its ups and downs”.

For this reason, the 23-year-old has generally opted to steer clear of the US Mail Online editor-at-large’s public spats. However, he has made an exception for Morgan's ongoing Twitter feud with JK Rowling.

In fact, Spencer, a diehard Harry Potter fan, appears to be trolling his own father. He shared a photo of himself brandishing his tattoo and necklace of the Deathly Hallows symbol. The emblem of course comes from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the seventh and final book of Rowling’s series.

The tweet, which got over 6,000 likes and nearly 2,000 retweets, is not the only proof of his fixation with Harry Potter.

Several months ago Spencer, who is a Mail Online sports journalist, shared a photo of himself in a deathly hallows t-shirt on Instagram outside the Palace Theatre in London which is showing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a two-part West End stage play.

Spencer, who is the oldest of Morgan’s three children, shared a photo of himself strewn across a tattoo parlour getting the Deathly Hallow tattoo a month or so earlier.

The much-publicised row between his controversial columnist father and Rowling emerged after the novelist expressed her delight in watching Morgan be told to “f**k off on live TV”.

The incident Rowling is referring to occurred on an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher at the end of last week which saw Australian comedian Jim Jefferies rebuke Morgan for outrightly refusing to call President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration ban a "Muslim ban".

The video clip that started it all

The clip was widely shared, with Rowling tweeting: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined.”

JK Rowling in tweets







5 show all JK Rowling in tweets







1/5 On Donald Trump: After Trump's comments about banning all Muslims from the US, Rowling took to Twitter to shut down growing comparisons between him and Voldemort: 'How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad'. PA

2/5 On Rupert Murdoch: When Murdoch tweeted 'Maybe most Moslems peaceful, but until they recognize and destroy their growing jihadist cancer they must be held responsible' after the Paris terror attack, Rowling hit back: 'I was born Christian. If that makes Rupert Murdoch my responsibility, I'll auto-excommunicate.' Getty Images

3/5 On gay rights: After a tweeter asked Rowling why she has described Dumbledore as gay because they didn't personally 'see him that way', Rowling replied: 'Maybe because gay people just look like... people?' Getty

4/5 On Serena Williams After a Twitter user described Williams 'main success' as being 'built like a man', Rowling retorted: 'She is built like a man'. Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot.'

5/5 On Hermione Granger Rowling condemned criticism black actress Noma Dumezweni had been cast to play Hermione Granger: 'We found the best actress and she's black. Bye bye, now.' Reuters

Unsurprisingly, Morgan who is also a presenter on Good Morning Britain, was less than happy, alerting her to the fact he’s never read a word of Harry Potter.

A fiery war of tweets followed, with Morgan dubbing her “superior, dismissive and arrogant” and Rowling branding him a “celebrity toady”.

This reached its climax after Rowling tweeted a screenshot of a super complimentary description about her on Valentine’s Day. The catch being that it had been written by Morgan.

Piers Morgan didn't hold back in his praise of the Harry Potter author

Morgan dubbed her tweet a “priceless #humblebrag BS”.

“Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms ‘Intensely Private Billionaire’,” he wrote.

But people on Twitter relished in noting that Morgan himself composed the description as part of his March 2010 list of “the 100 British celebrities who really matter”.