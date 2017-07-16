  1. Culture
Poldark to feature 'toe-sucking' scene cut by BBC from 1970s show

Featuring the sex-crazed vicar Reverend Whitworth, played by Christian Brassington

Christian Brassington in Poldark BBC

Television has changed a lot since the 1970s. Thanks to shows such as Game of Thrones, many taboos have been broken, violence and sex scenes becoming ever more graphic.

The BBC has, quite rightly, moved with the times, producing racy period dramas such as The Tudors and Versailles, often to critical acclaim.

One of the broadcaster’s most popular shows, Poldark, has also featured some scenes not suitable for television screens before 9pm. 

Episode six of season three will no doubt cause some minor shock thanks to an infamous ‘toe-sucking’ scene making an appearance. 

The scene involves the sex-crazed vicar Reverend Whitworth, played by Christian Brassington, ‘becoming deeply aroused as he sticks his mouth over a lady's foot’, as described by The Express. 

A similar moment was cut from the original 1970s drama; the vicar — then played Christopher Biggins — never ended up wrapping his mouth around anyone’s foot because the BBC deemed the scene too racy for audiences.

Biggins said at the time: “When the head of the BBC saw it, he said, ‘There’s no way I can put that scene out on a Sunday night after Dad’s Army.’”

Poldark airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. Read our review soon after.

