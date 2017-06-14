Rachel Riley — best known for replacing Carol Vorderman as co-host on Countdown — has reportedly quit presenting Sky Sports' Friday Night Football after receiving “hideous personal abuse” online.

The Manchester United supporter, who presented the show alongside Countdown alumni Jeff Stelling, will not be back next season, The Mirror claims.

Earlier this year, Riley caused outrage online after describing Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to West Ham in May as a “proper bottle job”.

Fans were not impressed, hurling abuse towards the 31-year-old, a source telling the aforementioned publication: “It was made clear that Spurs weren’t happy at all.”

Soon after, Riley explained herself Twitter: “Didn't mean any offence to Spurs or their fans tonight just a surprise to slip v WHam with their form on paper. Personal abuse is hideous.”

She continued with a set of three Tweets, saying: “For the record I didn't say Spurs are bottle jobs but tonight's game was a test of nerve. WH hadn't beaten any of the top 6 this season.

“After a great run to slip now is disappointing for Spurs. As a MUFC fan neutral in the title run closer would've been more interesting.

“I love football, always have, always will, banter is fun, abuse is not whoever/whatever/wherever #respect.” Riley and Sky have yet to officially comment on the situation.