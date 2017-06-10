  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Richard Hammond airlifted to hospital with 'serious' injuries after mountain crash

The extent of the former Top Gear host's injuries remains unconfirmed

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
breaking-news-indy.jpg

Richard Hammond, the former star of Top Gear, has been airlifted to hospital with 'serious' injuries after being involved in a car crash in a Swiss mountain race, according to reports.

Swiss media 20 Minuten reported that the 47-year-old Grand Tour co-host has suffered serious injuries after crashing the car on a road that was closed for the Bergrennen Hemberg race.

The extent of the star's injuries remains unconfirmed, but photos from the scene show a wrecked car in flames which were later extinguished by firefighters.

Hammond - who was reportedly in Switzerland filming scenes of Amazon series The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson - was seriously injured in a car crash in September 2006. 

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures

  • 1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

  • 2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

  • 3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

  • 4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

  • 5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

St Gallen police spokesperson Gian Andrea Rezzoli confirmed Hammond was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

More to follow.

Comments