Richard Hammond, the former star of Top Gear, has been airlifted to hospital with 'serious' injuries after being involved in a car crash in a Swiss mountain race, according to reports.

Swiss media 20 Minuten reported that the 47-year-old Grand Tour co-host has suffered serious injuries after crashing the car on a road that was closed for the Bergrennen Hemberg race.

The extent of the star's injuries remains unconfirmed, but photos from the scene show a wrecked car in flames which were later extinguished by firefighters.

Hammond - who was reportedly in Switzerland filming scenes of Amazon series The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson - was seriously injured in a car crash in September 2006.

St Gallen police spokesperson Gian Andrea Rezzoli confirmed Hammond was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

More to follow.