After dropping episode 1 as a surprise in the spring, Rick and Morty will return for the rest of season 3 on 30 July, with 10 new episodes set to air weekly.

For US viewers, episodes will be broadcast at 11.30pm ET on Sunday nights on Adult Swim, as revealed in the first trailer for the new season.

It was a little unclear whether the season would get a UK release date, but now Netflix (which carries seasons 1 and 2) has confirmed to The Independent that episode 1, 'Rickmancing the Stone', will be available on 30 July and the show will be added to the streaming service every Sunday until it concludes on 8 October.

The first trailer for the season - a montage of more surreal adventures for Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, was set to Dizzee Rascal's 'Bonkers'.

It followed a fake-out of a trailer Adult Swim previously released that consisted of season 2 footage mashed up to sound out Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

The 30 July release date made good on the promise to have the season out over the summer, after the first episode, 'The Rickshank Rickdemption', was dropped as a surprise on April Fool's Day.

A hell of a lot is packed into the breakneck trailer, including Pickle Rick fighting giant rats, Morty in a Game of Thrones-esque bathroom environment with a giant arm, two Summers, Rick throwing himself through a window and what looks to be a Mad Max parody episode.

"Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures," Rick says, with the trailer concluding in voiceover: "Only a show this smart could be this stupid."