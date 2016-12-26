If you’ve seen Rogue One, you might be assuming from that headline that any antagonism between C-3PO and K-2SO is down to the fact that the latter is a bit of a rip-off of the former - another lanky droid with poor social skills.

It actually regards 3PO actor Anthony Daniels’ mock frustration with the actor for the new droid in town, Alan Tudyk, however, specifically that Tudyk didn’t have to wear a bulky suit and got to create his character through motion capture.

"Anthony Daniels went on about the suit that he had to wear and that 'originally they put screws in my head and they closed it' and he had to be on this thing," the K-2SO actor told Conan.

"He said, 'Wait a minute, are you wearing an actual robot costume, or are they doing it in motion capture?'"

When Tudyk admitted it was motion capture, Daniels replied: "You shit."

"And then I saw him at the premiere,” Tudyk continued. “I said hello again, and I said, 'I'm going to ask you for notes when this is over, if you can please tell me how I did'.

"And I saw him at the party afterwards and he came up and said: 'f**k you'. And that's one of the best compliments I've got!”

1/7 Finally, Mads Mikkelsen's Galen Erso has turned up in a trailer; confirming previous hints that he'd be somehow responsible for the Death Star's construction. However, this new trailer reveals why daughter Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) has become such a rebellious misfit; with Galen having been seized by the Empire when she was a young girl.

2/7 Which, in turn, illuminates us as to why the Rebellion is so interested in Jyn in the first place; revealing that it's the Empire itself that first arrests her in the film, only to be freed by rebel Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

3/7 This final trailer takes a surprising focus on Galen, who many previously thought would only appear in a minor role. It's interesting to see him here in some kind of Empire garb, which presumes that he may not be an entirely unwillingly prisoner in this situation. Is there a chance Jyn will recover her father, only to discover he's turned to the Dark side? There's definitely a sense in these trailers that Jyn will face some kind of moral struggle in her journey.

4/7 "They are requesting a call sign." "It's, um, Rogue. Rogue One." OH, THAT'S WHY THEY CALL IT THAT.

5/7 We've already seen Jyn in her TIE fighter pilot uniform, but this shot at least gives us a better idea of how she got to wearing it. "They've no idea we're coming," Jyn says; as she, Cassian, and K-2SO (an ex-Imperial droid reprogrammed by Cassian) infiltrate enemy territory.

6/7 Looks like we'll be getting another big space battle. The question is - will this be the film's big finale action sequence? And is this the Death Star under construction? Obviously, we know the Death Star isn't entirely destroyed in the film; but this could somehow connect to the shot from the previous trailer of Jyn coming face-to-face with a TIE fighter.

7/7 And, here's some more Darth Vader; now in epic striding mode. Looks like he'll be doing a lot of plotting with Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic.

Rogue One in cinemas now, you can read our review of it here.