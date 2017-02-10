It still remains to be seen whether Saturday Night Live will take her up on her offer, but Rosie O’Donnell is seriously determined to impersonate Donald Trump’s advisor Steve Bannon.

She’s even started thinking about what it might look like, changing her Twitter profile picture today to a fairly creepy Photoshop of herself combined with Bannon.

This week’s SNL saw regular Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin and guest host Kristen Stewart both take aim at the new president, but it was Melissa McCarthy’s take on press secretary Sean Spicer that reportedly really got under Trump’s skin, apparently chiefly because she’s a woman.

In light of this, fans of the show are calling for Trump advisor Steve Bannon to be played by none other than Rosie O’Donnell, a notorious opponent of Trump’s, who he once called “ugly”, a “pig” and “degenerate”, even doubling down on his hatred of her during one of the presidential TV debates.

my thoughts exactly - u know they watch it - cuddled together in short bathrobes in the Lincoln bedroom - eating fast food - tweeting #love https://t.co/9UD2zz18h4 — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty )

“Trump, @Rosie, was upset that a staffer was played by a woman, and you do a great impression of him. Willing to take one for the team?” a viewer tweeted at O’Donnell.

“I am here to serve,” she replied. Alec has trump, Melissa has spice.

“I would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready.”

Even if SNL doesn’t end up signing her up, one fan pointed out “just the mere speculation” will “leave him on edge”.

“My thoughts exactly,” O’Donnell replied. “You know they watch it - cuddled together in short bathrobes in the Lincoln bedroom - eating fast food, tweeting.”