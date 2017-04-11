Past Great British Bake Off runner-up Ruby Tandoh had quite the response for a Good Morning Britain researcher hoping to get her on the show.

The straight-talking baker and columnist made her feelings known about the ITV breakfast programme's co-host Piers Morgan by branding him “a sentient ham.”

Tandoh, who was asked by multimedia journalist Charlotte P Sexton whether she'd be available to chat about making an appearance, quipped (sic): “hi charlotte, i know it's just your job so no hard feelings, but piers morgan is a sentient ham and frankly i'd rather die."

@Char_Peake hi charlotte, i know it's just your job so no hard feelings, but piers morgan is a sentient ham and frankly i'd rather die — Ruby Tandoh (@rubytandoh) April 11, 2017

P Sexton, proving she's a good sport, replied admirably saying that "sometimes the best debates are with people you disagree with."

@rubytandoh Ok that's a shame. Piers isn't on tomorrow. And even if he was, sometimes the best debates are with people you disagree with — Charlotte P Sexton (@Char_Peake) April 11, 2017

The fearless Tandoh has previous with expressing her views as she sees them on social media. Last year, when Paul Hollywood turned his back on the BBC to follow The Great British Bake Off to Channel 4, she branded him "a peacocking manchild."

Earlier this year on US talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, Morgan engaged in a war of words with Australian comedian Jim Jefferies after he refused to refer to Donald Trump's anti-Muslim ban as such.

He later found himself in a Twitter spat with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who had earlier praised Jefferies for his criticism of the broadcaster.