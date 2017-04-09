Russell Brand gatecrashes Katie Hopkins's LBC radio show during live broadcast

Russell Brand has filmed himself gatecrashing Katie Hopkins’ LBC radio show during a live broadcast.

The comedian posted footage on Twitter, saying he was hoping to lure the Mail Online columnist – who he dubbed "Hatie Kopkins" – “back to humanity”.

Hopkins apologised to a caller, Paul from Croydon, who she was interviewing about the Swedish terror attack saying “Russell Brand has just burst into the studio asking if we're live.”

She then directed him towards a microphone and told him to “have some sense of diplomacy”.

“Don’t be so rude. Poor Paul here was just making an important point”, she said “Would you mind leaving my studio and I will deal with you after, you naughty child?”.

Brand, crouching next to presenter Majid Nawas, who was due to take over within minutes as Hopkins’ programme was ending, apologised to Paul but said Hopkins had invited him in.

Silly, daft, harmless fun. Luring "Hatie Kopkins" back to humanity. pic.twitter.com/sK3xRJWTh9 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) April 9, 2017

Hopkins denied this, saying her hand gestures were telling him to keep out.

She then was heard asking the producers to cut Brand’s microphone and handed over to the news bulletin.

Later she tweeted at Brand, who was recording his own radio show in the building, “did your mother ever tell you to knock?”