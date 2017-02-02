Comedian Samantha Bee rips apart Donald Trump's 'Not-A-Muslim ban'

"We're not cable news, we're Americans - and we would like a word".

Samantha Bee once more proved she's the voice that late night TV needs, by tearing straight into the abhorrent immorality and hypocrisy of Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' on her show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Or, as Trump keeps attempting to backtrack despite members of his own team already having used the term, the "Not-a-Muslim ban"; one which places a four-month ban on all refugees from entering the country as well as enacting an indefinite ban on all those who hail from Syria. For 90 days, visas will not be issued to nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Bee unrolled a list of "clusterf*cks" of confusion, idiocy, and pure incompetence comparable to the sudden, rushed way the ban was enforced: calling it the "Ford Pinto of intolerance", and "a big fat cocktail of New Coke and Zima poured onto a Microsoft Zune, playing an endless loops of the Star Wars prequels' Jar Jar Binks scenes".

"The important thing to remember is that this is, in no way, a 'Muslim ban'... wink," she added, before pointing out the lies being spread by Trump's supporters that Obama had previously put a ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011; despite the fact this did not happen, with Obama actually adding new vetting requirements that slowed visa processing down.



"I won’t mention that this refugee ban is immoral, embarrassing and inhuman. I’ll just point out that it is the act of a giant pussy," she later concluded with. "Here is a man who’s afraid of germs, stairs, books, unprocessed food, women, birds, Muslims, Russian pee tapes, inner cities and, of course, strong winds. But he can’t recognize the courage of people who survived literal war zones to come to a new country, start over with nothing and keep going each day despite the contempt with which we’re horrible enough to treat them."

"You want a Muslim ban? We know you do, so say it already, own your pointless cruelty. That is why America voted for you … except for the majority of America that didn’t."