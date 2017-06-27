Alec Baldwin isn't done with playing Donald Trump on SNL yet

We've not seen the last of television's greatest Donald Trump impersonator - that is, unless you count Donald Trump himself.

Alec Baldwin has confirmed he'll be back on Saturday Night Live as Trump when the show returns this fall, contradicting previous statements that he was considering dropping the impersonation, stating: "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried... I don't know how much more people can take it."

"Yeah, we're going to fit that in," the actor told CNN. "I think people have enjoyed it." That said, his busy schedule means audiences will be treated more to "a couple celery sticks" rather than a "whole meal" of the character.

Baldwin has so far hosted SNL a record 17 times, though he'll likely always go down in the show's history for his memorable take on Trump; Baldwin previously stated that a cabinet member told him, "that's exactly what he's like when you do it".

It's true, the political climate feels less comical with every passing day - between the travel ban, the healthcare bill, and restrictions to press freedom - but it's undeniable that Baldwin's work has brought a small sense of relief and levity to people, while standing as a small act of defiance and a regular reminder of the absolute pantomime of the current administration.

Donald Trump and Sean Spicer kiss on SNL

Saturday Night Live returns to TV screens in the fall.