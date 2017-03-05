Saturday Night Live certainly had quite the momentous task taking on the past week of news: from Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress, to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement that he would recuse himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

To tackle such a whirlwind week, the show's cold open decided to play on the traditional movie spoof, casting Kate McKinnon's take on Jeff Sessions as the simple-minded, chocolate-munching character of Forrest Gump.

Indeed, neither Alec Baldwin's Trump nor Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer made an appearance in the episode, relying instead on McKinnon's Sessions to recount the week's events, including the reactions to his meetings with Russia's ambassador.

"Yeah, I had a bad week," McKinnon's Sessions says. "Started out real good. The President made a great speech, folks were thrilled on account of it was a real words in a row for a whole hour. We was all as happy as a monkey with a peanut machine. Then I went to bed, I got 800 messages and phone alerts, saying I was a sneaky little liar."

The sketch even saw Sessions' own, uncomfortable take on a famous Forrest Gump quote: "I always say, life is like a box of chocolates, sure are a whole lot of brown ones in there."



Sessions was also visited by Putin himself (Beck Bennett), alongside host Octavia Spencer's character, Minny Jackson, from The Help; there to deliver Sessions a very special kind of pie, which certainly brings a level of literalism to Sessions' 'sh*t-eating grin' at the sketch's close.