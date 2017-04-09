Saturday Night Live goes behind-the-scenes on Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad

Saturday Night Live wasn't going to avoid breaching the topic of what may be one of the stupidest ads of all time, last week's Pepsi ad.

The spot was fairly quickly pulled by the advertiser after eliciting a combination of rage, bemusement, and laughter; especially under the criticism that the ad attempted to co-opt the Black Lives Matter movement while completely undermining the struggles of minorities in the face of police brutality.

SNL rather wisely decided not to recreate the ad itself, since it runs on its own like a pitch-perfect parody of middle-aged executives attempting to understand 'millennial culture', but went behind-the-scenes on the whole thing instead.

Specifically, honing in on the perspective of its director, played by Beck Bennett, as he slowly comes to realise that his "singular vision" is actually wildly "tone deaf".

The sketch also saw Cecily Strong step in as Kendall Jenner, as she describes the ad on the phone as: "Um, I stop the police from shooting people by handing them a Pepsi? I know, it's cute, right?"

Alec Baldwin also stopped by this week's show with his usual Donald Trump impression, while also introducing his version of Fox news anchor Bill O'Reilly, as the anchor interviewed himself while tackling Trump's defence of O'Reilly's sexual harassment allegations.