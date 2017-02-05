What does comedy do when those who hold the White House are, already, walking punch lines?

As Saturday Night Live has proven, you bring in the A-team. Having already recruited the regular talents of Alec Baldwin to be the sketch show's in-house Donald Trump, with his latest appearance seeing him phone various heads of state to yell at and declare war against, the show brought on one of the biggest names in comedy to take on Sean Spicer.

Melissa McCarthy's made her career from playing loud, aggressive buffoons - ever since her scene-stealing role in Bridesmaids - so it makes sense she would lend her talents to capturing the Press Secretary, who happens to be an equally loud, aggressive buffoon.

"Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start," McCarthy's Spicer opened with. "When I say ‘rocky start’, I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you."

"Now I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted. Because I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names," McCarthy added, before pouring an entire box of gum into her mouth.

The sketch continued by capturing Spicer's combative attitude towards the press, alongside his policy for blatant lying; when discussing Trump's Supreme Court pick announcement, Spicer insisted, "the men all had erections. And every single one of the women was ovulating left and right."

There were also jabs at the White House administration's complete confusion over the naming of the 'Muslim Ban', alongside the incident in which Spicer appeared to tweet out several passwords, and his continued attack on CNN as "fake news".

SNL saw host Kristen Stewart open with her own hilarious take on Trump, while accidentally dropping an F-bomb live on TV.