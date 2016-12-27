2016 has been an... interesting year to say the least.

Which perhaps makes this year's instalment of Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe one of the most highly-anticipated yet; with fans eager to see how the ever-perceptive comic talent takes on what's been such a terror-filled year for so many.

This follows the already disturbingly on-point new series of Black Mirror, whose coincidental timing with the closing weeks of the US election saw the makers tweet after the results (and Donald Trump's victory): "This isn't an episode. This is reality."

Though Brooker's attitude has always been rather nihilistic in its positioning, perhaps he may provide some small morsel of hope to the future and 2017.

It was, indeed, Brooker who penned Black Mirror's enigma of an episode, 'San Junipero': which broke away from the dystopian horror to tell a beautiful, uplifting love story between two women.

Here's everything you need to know about Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe.

When and where can I watch it?

Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe will air at 9pm, Thursday 29 December on BBC Two.

Is Philomena Cunk back?

Yes! Not only is Diane Morgan's scene-stealing comic creation making a return to Screenwipe, embarking on her most challenging interview yet by attempting to understand what Professor Brian Cox is actually saying, she'll also be starring in her very own holiday-themed show: Cunk on Christmas.

That show will air directly after 2016 Wipe at 10pm, Thursday 29 December on BBC Two.

Netflix's latest Black Mirror-inspired advert is a futuristic nightmare

How on earth will Brooker take on 2016?

A challenging task, Brooker himself revealed to The Independent last month: "We’d normally have our first winter’s meeting for the end of year show in October; this year we had it in July which gives you an idea of the many horrible things that have happened. You know, there have been several stories that have dominated the year – like Brexit, Trump – and, of course, every cultural icon you’ve ever liked dying. There are no laughs in that. We’re still debating how we’re going to cover it. That’s one of my next tasks."

"I’ve thought, ‘worst year ever’ for the last four years so I'm loath to say this year’s the worst year ever because 2017’s coming."