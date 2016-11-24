Sean Hannity advises Donald Trump to not give any interviews to the press

President-elect Donald Trump is abandoning traditions left, right and centre before he’s even gotten into office, and has already preferred to communicate to the public through Facebook and Twitter rather than giving interviews to the media.

Now anchor and friend of Trump Sean Hannity has suggested he give no access to the press whatsoever, except for, presumably, Hannity’s own Fox News.

“If I were @realDonaldTrump NO ACCESS!” he tweeted, adding that he felt the New York Times, CNN, CBS and more were all “biased and corrupt” and “fake news” sites.

Hannity, who did a victory lap when Trump clinched the election, has also been praising the President-elect for his behind-closed-doors meeting with the NYT.

“President-elect Donald Trump continued his beatdown of the abusively biased, alt-radical left mainstream media this week,” he wrote on Fox News’ Opinion site, “calling out the press that openly colluded with the Clinton campaign and tried to undermine his candidacy every single step of the way.”

Obama has given interviews to a wide range of publications and even podcasts. Last week, he spoke in the New Yorker about how he remains so calm in the face of Trump replacing him in the White House.

