White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer surely has one of the hardest jobs in America: defending Donald Trump from those hoping to hold the President accountable, the press?

No wonder, then, Spicer’s reasoning for many of Trump’s actions seem slightly limp, something that has been mocked tirelessly on late night shows, particularly Saturday Night Live.

Yesterday (27 March), the Secretary was asked whether Trump should apologise for urging followers to watch Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Saturday show on Fox News Channel.

During the show, Pirro demanded House Speaker Paul Ryan resign after Trump’s American Health Care Act failed to pass through The House.

“For what? For supporting a show on Fox? No,” Spicer replied to the questioner, according to Deadline. “He’s a fan of the show, plain and simple.”

The former communications director explained how, after the show, Trump and Ryan had extensive talks, patching things up between the two, before reiterating: “Again, he is a fan of the show and tweeted out support of it, plain and simple.”

During that edition of Justice with Judge Jeanine, Pirro said: “Paul Ryan needs to step down as Speaker of the House. The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill. The one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare – the one that he had seven years to work on.

“The one he hid under lock and key in the basement of Congress. The one that had to be pulled to prevent the embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass.”

The show was aired the day after the Republican Party was forced to pull its much-criticised healthcare bill, something that angered the alt-right, including Breitbart who ran half a dozen negative headlines about the House Speaker.

Fox News, the President’s beloved cable network, ran a separate op-ed calling Mr Ryan “the biggest threat to the GOP”. Matt Drudge of the Drudge Report and Paul Nehlen of Infowars, both outlets that the President has taken note of, have run similar negative commentary.

Along with angering certain outlets, there's been some further good news to come from Trump's Presidency: sales of art supplies have increased significantly thanks to anti-Trump marches across the country.