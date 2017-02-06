Sean Spicer reacts to Melissa McCarthy's scarily accurate SNL impression

Kristen Stewart’s most recent turn as host on SNL has been widely praised online. And while her opening monologue was brilliant, it was Melissa McCarthy who stole the show with her brilliant impression of White House press secretary, Sean Spicer.

Speaking to Extra at the Super Bowl, the Donald Trump employee spoke about the impression, saying McCarthy "could dial back" a bit.

Going into specifics, he added how McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there."

Spicer said he found out about impression after leaving Church the following Sunday when his texts blew up, ‘so much he thought there must be a national emergency.’

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on 3 February (AP)

While admitting he found the episode funny, Spicer called out Alec Baldwin’s impression of Trump as being “mean.” "Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that's unfortunate,” he told the publication. “SNL used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean.”

During the skit, McCarthy exaggerated many of Spicer’s habits. She opened by saying from a podium: “Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start. When I say ‘rocky start’, I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

"Now I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks, and that apology is not accepted. Because I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names," McCarthy added, before pouring an entire box of gum into her mouth.

SNL saw host Kristen Stewart open with her own hilarious take on Trump, while accidentally dropping an F-bomb live on TV.