Netflix has responded to the fan petition calling for Sense8 to be saved from cancellation.

Following the streaming service's announcement that season two of the Wachowskis' sci-fi drama was to be the last, viewers expressed their upset via Twitter championing a #RenewSense8 campaign which prompted Netflix to reconsider its decision.

Sadly for fans, season three still won't be happening.

Netflix stated on its official Facebook page: “To our Sense8 family... We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8. We wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you.

It continued: “The reason we've taken so long to get back to you is because we've thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can't.

“Thank you for watching and hope you'll stay close with your cluster around the world.”

The series followed eight 'sensates' – strangers from across the globe who have been mentally and emotionally linked to one another since birth.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

Season one scored positive reviews from critics who praised the show's inclusion of characters from various cultures (Mumbai, Seoul, Berlin, San Francisco and London all feature prominently as locations) as well as LGBTQ themes led by gay character Lito Rodriguez (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Nomi Marks who is played by transgender star Jamie Clayton.

The series also starred Doona Bae, Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton and German actor Max Riemelt.

Netflix also recently cancelled Baz Luhrmann's hip hop inspired series The Get Down, one of the streaming service's most expensive properties.