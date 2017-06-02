Netflix has announced that Sense8 has been cancelled after two seasons, the news coming a week after The Get Down was axed after just one.

The sci-fi series from The Matrix creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski was presumably struggling in terms of viewers, though Netflix doesn't publicly disclose its ratings.

"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end," Cindy Holland, Netflix's vp original content, said in a statement.

"It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kickass and outright unforgettable.

"Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world.

"We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant [Hill] for their vision and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment."

Sense8 joins the short list of other cancelled Netflix shows, alongside Marco Polo, Lilyhammer, Hemlock Grove, Bloodline and, most recently, The Get Down.

Earlier this week, CEO Reed Hastings explained why he is actively looking to cancel more shows.