Following Donald Trump’s baffling press conference, late night hosts jumped at the opportunity to mock the President of the United States.

First, there was Jimmy Fallon, who donned orange makeup and blonde wig to impersonate Trump. Then Jimmy Kimmel created a montage featuring all the bizarre moments from the presser compiled into one short video.

Seth Meyers also took the time to analyse the press conference during his ‘A Closer Look’ section on his show.

“By 1pm today we had a draft about Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare that we felt good about,” he told the audience. “But then Donald Trump held what an only be scribed as a batsh*t crazy press conference.”

Meyers then began shredding the used script on Obamacare, before poking fun at Trump’s various meetings with world leaders, the President still mentioning his successful campaign, and Trump already starting his 2020 Presidential campaign.

Finally, over four minutes in, Meyer began playing clips from the press conference, mainly concerning his numerous comments about ‘fake news’.

Meyers eventually talked about how Trump asked American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan, who is black, to set up a meeting between him and the Congressional Black Caucus.

“It’s racist to assume all black people know each other,” the late night host said. “You don’t know all orange people. Hey Donald, could you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax.”

If you missed both the Jimmys mocking Trump, you can catch Fallon here and Kimmel here.