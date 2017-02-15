New Zealand soap goes viral thanks to its epic cliffhanger

Most won't be well acquainted with New Zealand's biggest soap, Shortland Street, but perhaps it's time we all caught up.

Because if the show's latest cliffhanger is anything to go by, Shortland Street may just be the unintentional comedy gold we all need in our lives as of now, thanks to a final line which was always destined for internet fame: "Please tell me that is not your penis!"

A little context: the scene in question was intended as a teachable lesson on the danger of teenage sexting, but saw the father in question not take the most advisable route to breaching the topic with his son.

Having rushed out his son's girlfriend, Chris Warner (Michael Galvin) confronts Harry (Reid Walker) with an iPad, revealing that the tablet is still synced to Harry's phone.

Cue the deeply emphatic delivery of said, "Please tell me that is not your penis!", before a swift cut to credits that's left every Shortland Street fan at the edge of their seat. And sent the internet into hysterics.

"what is new zealand television like?"https://t.co/kGsKl44TIx — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) February 13, 2017

great now i have to watch shortland street tonight to see if it really was his penis. this is how they bait your into watching. — chris n stuff (@LostInSedation) February 13, 2017

Curb Your Shortland Street Enthusiasm... pic.twitter.com/bbvXuL5ui8 — Radio Hauraki (@RadioHaurakiNZ) February 14, 2017

I just want to see which former All Black has a cameo on Shortland Street tonight playing the role of "the penis". — That Gary Dooley (@NaturalGaz) February 13, 2017

Is it his penis or not, though?