Despite what many media outlets would have you believe, the cast of Harry Potter have all grown up and are starring in multiple new projects.

Currently, Daniel Radcliffe features as a skinhead in Imperium, Emma Watson has wrapped up Beauty and the Beast, and Rupert Grint is currently filming the TV adaptation of Snatch.

While details on the latter project are relatively thin, the first on-set pictures of Grint as hustler Charlie Cavendish have emerged online.

In one photograph, the actor can be seen wearing a pig mask, while in others he's wearing various suits. It’s all a far cry from his wizarding days.

The Snatch TV show will be 10-episodes long and will be released through Sony’s free on-demand TV service Crackle. However, Crackle is not available in the UK, a spokesperson previously telling The Independent the show will “probably” get a UK release at some stage.

A spokesperson for Crackle previously said the series “will be what the Fargo TV series was for the Coen Brother’s film” (based on the movie but creating its own world and story).

The Snatch series is inspired by a real London heist where some low-key hustlers ended up stealing a highly valuable piece of gold. The group of mid-twenties criminals are thrust into the world of organised crime in which they meet gypsy fighters, international mobsters, and corrupt police officers.