SNL finds its Donald Trump in Alec Baldwin

Donald Trump is probably the most Saturday Night Live-ready presidential candidate in history, and the show has found a new actor to play him.

Alec Baldwin will take over on 1 October for a spoof of the Trump vs. Clinton debate, with Kate McKinnon continuing to play the latter.

Baldwin will remain with SNL for the entire season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is sure to be very election-focused.

Trump was previously played by Taran Killam, but his contract was not picked up for season 42.

Executive producer apparently made the decision to hire his 30 Rock star over the summer, and it follows the success of Larry David as Bernie Sanders.

Baldwin has been pretty outspoken about Trump, describing him as “the first candidate made of hate”.

He previously mused on Ellen: "We don't really want a president who looks like he's been dipped in movie popcorn butter."