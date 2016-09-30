Twenty seasons in and South Park is still tackling the most controversial subjects with a freshness unseen elsewhere on TV.

Just days after the Presidential debate featuring Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton, a clip from the Comedy Central cartoon lampooning the event was uploaded online.

One of the many currently running jokes in the series is how Mr. Garrison - a reflection of Trump known as “Giant Douche” - is going against Clinton - referred to as “Turd Sandwich” - for President of the United States.

Garrison has realised that, despite getting ridiculously far in the election process, he has absolutely no plan for the future of America, deciding during the debate to stand down.

"I don't know what the f**k I'm doing," Garrison pleads. "I had no idea I would get this far, but the fact of the matter is, I should not be president, OK? I will f**k this country up beyond repair. I am a sick, angry little man.

“Please, if you care at all about the future of our country, vote for her. She's the one who at least has some experience. She's not as bad as you think, I promise. And unlike me, she's actually capable of running this country.”

Unfortunately, Clinton’s advisors told the Turd Sandwich to reply to everything Garrison says with the phrase "My opponent is a liar, and he cannot be trusted,” something she says even with the endorsement. Watch the clip below.

Recently, South Park caused controversy after billboards advertising the show were placed outside select locations, including the Church of Scientology.