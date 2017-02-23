Stephen Colbert continues his crusade against Donald Trump’s administration, his rating improving dramatically thanks to the new President of the United States.

Last night, The Late Show host talked about The Washington Post's decision to change its sub-header to “Democracy Dies In Darkness” following Trump’s comments on the media being “the enemy of the American people.”

“So, The Washington Post has officially entered its goth phase,” Colbert said. “It’s a strong message that they are going to hold Trump accountable. A message he will hear about the moment Fox & Friends report on it.”

The host then joked about the other choices The Washington Post were considering, including “No, You Shut Up,” Come At Me Bro,” “We’re Going Balls Out,” and “We Took Down Nixon - Who Wants Next.” Watch the segment below.

Tonight! What does 'Democracy Dies in Darkness' mean to you? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ib9NZ5prVv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) 23 February 2017

Meanwhile, Colbert - along with many other late night hosts - joked about Trump’s recent impromptu press conference in Florida in which the President seemingly made up a terrorist attack on Sweden.

“Evidently [Trump] did not even bring his meds with him,” Colbert said. “It was a robust one hour and 17 minutes long ­– so beefy you could eat it with a fork, but you’re going to want to use a spoon do you can get every drop of the crazy.” Watch here.