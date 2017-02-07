Stephen Colbert mocks Kellyanne Conway over 'Bowling Green Massacre'

Over the last week, representatives for the White House have made numerous brash statements, none so much as Kellyanne Conway, who recently cited a non-existent terrorist attack to justify President Trump's travel ban.

Following the "Bowling Green massacre” being brought up by President Donald Trump’s political adviser on MSNBC, numerous critics have ridiculed her for the lying to the public.

Soon after the initial interview went live, two additional interviews were published - by Cosmopolitan and TMZ - in which Conway acknowledged the Bowling Green attack.

Conway defended herself by calling those who mocked her “haters” while late night host Stephen Colbert thought - thanks to Trump’s statements about “the very, very dishonest press” not reporting terrorist attacks - to bring up her lies again.

“Yes, it didn’t get covered,” Colbert told his audience. “On the flimsy excuse that there was no 'Bowling Green Massacre'. But I think we all remember where we weren’t were when we didn’t hear that nothing had happened.”

He continued: “I say they need to present both sides of the story: The things that did happen, and the things that didn’t happen. Then let the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre decide if they were killed.

“Just because it didn’t happen, doesn’t mean it wasn’t an inside job. That’s why I’m a Bowling Green truther. I demand that the media not release the reports they did not do on the attacks that did not occur. And I will not rest until they don’t.

“My sacred promise is to you: We will have more on this story as it doesn't develop.” Watch the full segment below.

Meanwhile, other American late night shows mocked Trump and his cronies over the weekend, with Melissa McCarthy doing a sterling impression of Sean Spicer. The White House Press Secretary has since responded to the impression and was not best pleased.