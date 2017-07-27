Every day it gets worse.

Late night TV hosts now have the hard task of trying to joke about the unfathomably awful, with Donald Trump's sudden announcement that transgender individuals would be banned from serving in the US military. On Twitter, of all the platforms to ruin people's lives with.

"I began my day today as I often begin my days, by checking Donald Trump's Twitter feed, to see how far the crazy has spread," Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show with. "And today I really think he's off his meds. Because today he went from crazy to cruel."

"Thank you? F*ck You!," he responded to Trump ending the announcement with a show of thanks. "Why the hell would he do this? This isn't even one of his campaign promises." Indeed, Colbert point that Trump had even tweeted last year: "Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten our freedoms and beliefs."

"What the hell does he think the 'T' in LGBT stands for?" Colbert questioned. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon invited transgender comedian Patti Harrison on The Tonight Show to offer her perspective.

"As a trans person, it's hard to articulate exactly how I feel," said Harrison. "But I guess if I had to describe it, I'd say 'Donald, you are so stupid. You are so stupid.' I don't even think Trump knows what transgender means - he probably thinks transgender people are those cars that turn into robots.""

Trump says transgender people in the military would be a tremendous disruption. And I get it. If you constantly draw attention to yourself, spend all day distracting everyone and cost taxpayers millions of dollars, the perfect job for you isn't the military, it's the president of the United States."

Samantha Bee also chimed in on Full Frontal, stating: "Firing thousands of active-duty service members during the big push against ISIS is Trump's version of 'don't ask, don't tell.' He didn't ask anyone if it was a good idea and didn't tell anyone he was doing it."



"Just so we're on the same page, transgender-related military expenses for the military cost at most $8 million per year," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah contributed. "In contrast, taxpayers will be paying $60 million per year just for Trump to visit his own properties like Mar-a-Lago. And that's before he orders dessert."

Meanwhile, Late Night with Seth Meyers writer Amber Ruffin pointed out that the military spends $41 million a year on Viagra. "What are you guys doing, screwing the enemy to death?" she joked.

Chelsea Handler released a special message ahead of her Netflix show, in which she simply stated, "I'm sorry a man that has never served in the military a day in his life is denying you the right to serve your country. Thank you for your service and thank you for your bravery. And to the members of the Republican party who continue to choose party over politics, grow a f*cking spine!"