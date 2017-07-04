The world of entertainment has paid tribute to Stevie Ryan following the popular YouTuber's death at the age of 33 on Saturday (1 July).

Comedian and actress Ryan built a fanbase on social media editing and acting in her own videos which amassed millions of views aroud the world.

Fellow YouTubers and internet personalities, including ex-boyfriend Drake Bell, Perez Hilton and Michael Buckley, have mourned the loss of the star whose death has been ruled a suicide by hanging.

No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you! pic.twitter.com/hNFvM6tDpW — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you...https://t.co/4lTLnVRIXo — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) July 3, 2017

My heart is in my stomach, hearing the devastating news about @StevieRyan. I just mentioned her the other day! https://t.co/Jk8GFVODAA — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 3, 2017

Love you @StevieRyan. A true original and way ahead of your time. Thank you for always being so kind to me. ❤ https://t.co/qbqlRrWnBR — Michael Buckley (@buckhollywood) July 3, 2017

Comedian Chris Crocker and NBC Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos also paid tribute to the late star.

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am.... @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017

I am beyond saddened to learn of Stevie Ryan's passing. If you suffer from depression, please get help. — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) July 3, 2017

The day before her death, which the LA coroner's office ruled a suicide by hanging, Ryan posted a message expressing her grief over the loss of her grandfather.

“The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams,” she tweeted. “I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

Ryan's most famous creations include the characters Little Loca and Sceney Sceneable, and her impressions of artists including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse saw US television producers hand her her own comedy sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV.

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123, visit a local Samaritans branch or visit their website.