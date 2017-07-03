Stevie Ryan, the comedian and actress who rose to fame thanks to her viral videos, has been found dead aged 33.

She moved to Los Angeles from Victorville aged 19 to pursue a Hollywood career, and began to build a fanbase on social media.

Ryan wrote, edited and acted in her own videos which were posted to YouTube, some of which racked up millions of views.

She created characters such as Little Loca and Sceney Sceneable, and also did impressions of artists including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse.

US producers gave her her own comedy sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV.

Stevie Ryan's Twerking intervention sketch

The Los Angeles Coroner's Office confirmed she had died on 1 July, The Sun reports.

The day before her death she had posted on social media about her grief at the loss of her grandfather.

"The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa," she tweeted.

The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa. pic.twitter.com/nQ6hPPD3cC — Stevie Ryan (@StevieRyan) June 30, 2017

Ryan died at her home in Los Angeles. The cause of death has been deemed as suicide by hanging.

For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123, visit a local Samaritans branch or visit their website