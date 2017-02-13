No-one predicted Stranger Things would be a phenomenal success - after being rejected by 15 studios, only Netflix was willing to take a huge risk and employ The Duffer Brothers.

Excitement for the second season is unsurprisingly huge, fans excited to see how Eleven’s story progresses and whether the bests of the Upside Down will have their revenge.

Following the first trailer - which debuted during the Super Bowl - Netflix has released the first batch of images, revealing the first look at Winona Ryder in season two. Flick through the five new images below.

The streaming service also released an official synopsis alongside the pictures. It reads: “A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

Meanwhile, the crew behind the show have spoken about trying to avoid spoilers leaking, revealing they consulted the producers of Game of Thrones for advice.

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

“We had no security protocols last season and we have extensive security protocols this season,” executive producer Shawn Levy said. “I can’t speak about what they are because then people could crack them. We protect every story point, every page of every script.”

Stranger Things 2 reaches Netflix this Halloween.