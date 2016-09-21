The kids from Stranger Things are currently having the time of their lives; meeting their favourite celebrities, appearing on late night TV shows, and singing “Uptown Funk” to a star-studded crowd at the Emmys.

However, their appearance at that same awards ceremony has caused some controversy thanks to Jimmy Kimmel mother’s homemade PB+J sandwiches.

The segment saw Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin (Eleven, Dustin, and Lucas) handing out snacks to hungry award nominees.

It was a funny gimmick, one that went down well with most in attendance, yet some complained after the show, including Emily Ratajkowski who said the sandwiches “weren’t that good.” Chef Tom Colicchio was nicer, saying they were a “good balance peanut butter and jelly, nice knife work but bread a little dry.”

More importantly, though, people were annoyed at the frivolity at which a sandwich containing peanut butter was handed out, an LA Times reporter reportedly overhearing an attendee complain, “You never just hand out peanut butter. That’s such a liability.”

Kimmel joked about the skit during the show, reminding the audience the sandwiches contain both gluten and peanuts, joking: "We can only afford one EpiPen.”

After the broadcast, Adam Bailine - VP of Marketing and Communications at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America - spoke to Munchies about the incident, saying: “We received complaints and concerns regarding the broadcast. This is very much on our radar… It is extremely risky to pull a stunt like this without considering the danger.”

The foundation also released a statement, reading: “While we understand the joke presented by Jimmy Kimmel was aimed at the recent pricing events of epinephrine auto-injectors that has been broadcast in the media over the last several weeks, it wasn’t well-received by the larger food allergy community.”

To make things worse for the Stranger Things cast, Matarazzo, and McLaughlin reportedly didn’t receive any PB+J sandwiches of their own. Scandalous.

Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed which shows hook viewers the fastest with Stranger Things being up there with Making a Murderer.