Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have revealed just how long they plan to keep their smash hit Netflix series going for.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the duo stated they could see the show lasting four or five seasons - but those hoping the show will be a precisely plotted series in the same way as, say, Breaking Bad may be left disappointed: that could all change.

“Everything changes as we move forward so we’ll see,” said Ross Duffer.

"I want it to have a really finite ending," Matt Duffer added.

"I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top.”

Speaking about the upcoming season, the brothers said: “Hopefully you’ll come to the end of season two and feel fully satisfied and want more but you’ll feel like it has come to a conclusion. But also we’ve laid the groundwork for further seasons.”

Ever since a Stranger Things teaser was unexpectedly unveiled at this year's Super Bowl, it's been all go for news surrounding the smash hit Netflix series' second season.

Not only did the child actors at the centre of the show appear on the cover of EW - showing off Millie Bobby Brown character Eleven's new curly locks - but Netflix released brand new photos of the upcoming episodes featuring Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

Stranger Things returns to Netflix on Halloween.