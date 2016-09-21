Proof you can mashup the Stranger Things theme with any song imaginable

Stranger Things has a lot of things going for it - its intense nostalgia, its utterly charming cast of young actors prime for carting out at award shows, or its high concept sci-fi conceit.

One element of the show that's become almost instantly iconic is its opening credits, namely in its distinctive neon font and its synth-laden theme by S U R V I V E'S Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Credits which have instantly become the utter fascination of the internet, spawning multitudes of memes and homages; including the infamous text creator, which was mainly just used for swear words and Harambe.

Now, it's the turn of the show's theme to explode into viral hysteria, with an increasing number of mashups cropping up on the internet. Most epic is the series by Nathan Zed, who uploaded to Twitter his Snapchat compilation of remixed versions of the theme; integrated into the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Desiigner, Beyoncé, and (of course) Donald Trump.

That was soon followed by proof the Stranger Things theme is a perfect accompaniment to any song on the planet, with a mashup with PSY's "Gangnam Style"; a remix entitled "Stranger Bonfires", taking on the Childish Gambino track, also having gone viral recently.

Whiz Khalifa himself sampled the theme on a new song simply titled, "Stranger Things"; with a remix also cropping up which mixed in another cult TV theme - the intro to David Lynch's Twin Peaks. Listen to it all below.

Netflix has finally confirmed a second season of Stranger Things is on its way, releasing an intriguing teaser trailer which revealed all ten episode titles. You can read up on our theories about what they might mean here.