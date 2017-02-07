Midway through the Super Bowl, something amazing happened for fans of Stranger Things: the trailer for season two appeared on screens.
There was little inkling beforehand as to when the trailer would be released, making for quite the surprise, not only for fans but also for the cast.
The following day, a video emerged online of the youngest members of the cast watching the trailer for the first time and - quite rightly - getting very, very excited.
In amongst shouts of “Oh my God” and “Halloween,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Noah Schnapp (Will) can be seen hugging each other. Watch below.
Meanwhile, the release date for season two was revealed in the trailer - the next instalment reaching Netflix in Halloween.
The cast recently won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last weekend with Harbour - who plays Jim Hopper - delivering an impassioned speech concerned with the travel ban enacted by President Donald Trump.
All nine episodes of Stranger Things 2 will reach Netflix on the 31 October.
