Last year, Netflix’s Stranger Things proven a surprise sensation for the streaming service, being praising to high heavens on social media by seemingly everyone.

As hinted at in the first season, the tale of the Upside Down will continue, the first look at season two being revealed midway through the Super Bowl.

Entertainment Weekly have since revealed the first picture of Eleven - played by Millie Bobbie Brown - with her new hairstyle, a notable departure from her shaved head in season one.

Hold on to your Eggos! Your exclusive first look at #StrangerThings season 2 is officially here: https://t.co/VX7a2uOwtP pic.twitter.com/stAY6xGzuC — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 8 February 2017

Speaking about season two, co-director Ross Duffer said: “It’s a balance of the comfort you’re familiar with but then trying to take it in new directions. That’s what we’re trying to strike with season two.”

Following the release of the season two trailer, a video emerged of the primary cast members reacting to the trailer, the kids screaming with excitement.

Recently, the cast of Stranger Things made headlines after accepting their SAG award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, Jim Hopper actor David Harbour giving an impassioned speech.

Notably, Winona Ryder’s facial expressions were also picked up on by numerous publications, Gaten Matarazzo - who plays Dustin in the series - saying they were “awesome.”

Stranger Things will return for season two this Halloween.