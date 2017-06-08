Filming on the second season of Stranger Things has wrapped, the world eagerly awaiting Netflix to release the upcoming episodes come Halloween.

Speaking at Netflix’s FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, the cast hoped to get some Emmy buzz going for the show, in the process revealing numerous details regarding season two.

TV Line was on hand to pick up those details, the most revealing being Noah Scnapp — who plays Will in the show — saying things are going to be “darker and more eerie” than before.

“Something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that’s very, very disturbing,” added Mike actor Finn Wolfhard, also teasing how “scarier stuff happens” this time around.

For those who loved the fun-side of Stranger Things, fear not, as creators The Duffer Brothers also said season two “maintains that sense of fun, which was so important to the first season. We didn’t want to lose that sense of wonder.”

However, they did elaborate on the horrors that will appear on screen: “Last season, a lot of the horror and a lot of what was happening with Will was off screen in the Upside down. That’s not the case [in season two]. The horror is more up-close and personal.”

