Stranger Things season 2 is set to turn your Halloween into a real thriller.

The show's Comic-Con panel offered our first real glimpse at the return of Netflix's '80s-loving hit, all soundtracked to Vincent Price's ominous narration at the start of Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'; that's a promise of retro spooks aplenty, with the Hawkins kids even getting into the Halloween spirit with some Ghostbusters get-ups.

"Nothing's gonna go back to the way it was, not really," Chief Hopper (David Harbour) states, and it certainly seems like Will Byers (Noah Schapp) didn't escape from the Upside Down entirely alone.

There's something sinister out there and, most threateningly of all, Will says it's not after him but "everyone else".

Netflix hasn't been shy about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)'s return to the series after her sacrifice at the end of last season, though this trailer seems to hint at the exact nature of her return: an escape through a tear in the Upside Down, and back into the real world.



The new season also sees the return of Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. We even got a first glimpse at Goonies star Sean Astin, who joins the cast and adds just that little extra sprinkle of '80s nostalgia.

Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Netflix 27 October.