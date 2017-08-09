Another celebrity set to compete for this year's Strictly Come Dancing trophy has been announced.

Daytime television presenter Ruth Langsford will be donning the sequins joining the likes of The Saturdays singer Mollie King and EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami.

Langsford, who co-presents ITV shows This Morning and Loose Women, revealed the news on the former telling her husband Eamonn Holmes she expects him to watch her in the audience every week.

As per previous years, this full lineup will be revealed over the course of the next fortnight.

Judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli are all set to return while new judge Shirley Ballas will replace stalwart Len Goodman as Head Judge following his departure at the end of the 2016 series which was won by sports broadcaster Ore Oduba.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 in pictures







12 show all Strictly Come Dancing 2016 in pictures





















1/12 Ore Oduba puts his claim in for the Glitterball with Joanne Clifton BBC/Guy Levy

2/12 Judge Robert Rinder dancing the cha cha with Oksana Platero BBC/Guy Levy

3/12 Lesley Joseph dancing with Anton Du Beke to 'What'll I Do' by Alison Krauss BBC/Guy Levy

4/12 Greg Rutherford dancing with Natalie Lowe on Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

5/12 Greg Rutherford hit the dancefloor like a maniac BBC/Guy Levy

6/12 Laura Whitmore cha chas with Giovanni Pernice to the tune of 'Venus' BBC/Guy Levy

7/12 Pasha Kovalev dances with BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty BBC/Guy Levy

8/12 Ore threw some energetic jumps into the mix BBC/Guy Levy

9/12 Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice opened the series with a cha cha BBC/Guy Levy

10/12 Judge Robert Rinder played on his legal prowess for his first dance BBC/Guy Levy

11/12 Lesley Joseph was waltzed around the ballroom by Strictly legend Anton Du Beke BBC/Guy Levy

12/12 You go Greg! BBC/Guy Levy

Other rumoured contestants to participate in this year's contest include comedian Brian Conley, singer Matt Goss, and Dame Joan Collins.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One this autumn.