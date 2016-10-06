This year’s Strictly Come Dancing has already proven controversial due to Sunday night’s dance-off being cancelled, the first time in the show’s history.
Fans were not the only ones annoyed with the BBC choice to put Anastacia automatically through to the next round; according to reports, Bruno Tonilio was on the verge of quitting the show.
The Daily Star claims the judge did not agree with the decision to allow the singer - who had torn the scar tissue around her double mastectomy - to go through, saying that if contestants can’t dance, they should leave the competition.
After some ‘gentle persuasion’ by show bosses, Tonilio was brought back on board to finish filming the pre-recorded Sunday final. DJ Melvin Odoom was eventually sent home while Anastacia has been given the all-clear by Doctors to dance again.
Strictly Come Dancing 2016 in pictures
Strictly Come Dancing 2016 in pictures
-
1/12
Ore Oduba puts his claim in for the Glitterball with Joanne Clifton
BBC/Guy Levy
-
2/12
Judge Robert Rinder dancing the cha cha with Oksana Platero
BBC/Guy Levy
-
3/12
Lesley Joseph dancing with Anton Du Beke to 'What'll I Do' by Alison Krauss
BBC/Guy Levy
-
4/12
Greg Rutherford dancing with Natalie Lowe on Strictly Come Dancing
BBC/Guy Levy
-
5/12
Greg Rutherford hit the dancefloor like a maniac
BBC/Guy Levy
-
6/12
Laura Whitmore cha chas with Giovanni Pernice to the tune of 'Venus'
BBC/Guy Levy
-
7/12
Pasha Kovalev dances with BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty
BBC/Guy Levy
-
8/12
Ore threw some energetic jumps into the mix
BBC/Guy Levy
-
9/12
Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice opened the series with a cha cha
BBC/Guy Levy
-
10/12
Judge Robert Rinder played on his legal prowess for his first dance
BBC/Guy Levy
-
11/12
Lesley Joseph was waltzed around the ballroom by Strictly legend Anton Du Beke
BBC/Guy Levy
-
12/12
You go Greg!
BBC/Guy Levy
Recently, contestant Ed Balls explained on Radio 4 how he was ‘buckling under the pressure to get a spray tan’ for the show.
