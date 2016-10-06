  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Strictly Come Dancing 2016: Bruno Tonioli 'threatened to quit' after Anastasia dance-off controversy

DJ Melvin Odoom was sent home

Bruno-Strictly.jpg

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing has already proven controversial due to Sunday night’s dance-off being cancelled, the first time in the show’s history.

Fans were not the only ones annoyed with the BBC choice to put Anastacia automatically through to the next round; according to reports, Bruno Tonilio was on the verge of quitting the show.

The Daily Star claims the judge did not agree with the decision to allow the singer - who had torn the scar tissue around her double mastectomy - to go through, saying that if contestants can’t dance, they should leave the competition. 

After some ‘gentle persuasion’ by show bosses, Tonilio was brought back on board to finish filming the pre-recorded Sunday final. DJ Melvin Odoom was eventually sent home while Anastacia has been given the all-clear by Doctors to dance again. 

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 in pictures

Strictly Come Dancing 2016 in pictures

  • 1/12

    Ore Oduba puts his claim in for the Glitterball with Joanne Clifton

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 2/12

    Judge Robert Rinder dancing the cha cha with Oksana Platero

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 3/12

    Lesley Joseph dancing with Anton Du Beke to 'What'll I Do' by Alison Krauss

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 4/12

    Greg Rutherford dancing with Natalie Lowe on Strictly Come Dancing

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 5/12

    Greg Rutherford hit the dancefloor like a maniac

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 6/12

    Laura Whitmore cha chas with Giovanni Pernice to the tune of 'Venus'

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 7/12

    Pasha Kovalev dances with BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 8/12

    Ore threw some energetic jumps into the mix

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 9/12

    Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice opened the series with a cha cha

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 10/12

    Judge Robert Rinder played on his legal prowess for his first dance

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 11/12

    Lesley Joseph was waltzed around the ballroom by Strictly legend Anton Du Beke

    BBC/Guy Levy

  • 12/12

    You go Greg!

    BBC/Guy Levy

Recently, contestant Ed Balls explained on Radio 4 how he was ‘buckling under the pressure to get a spray tan’ for the show. 

Comments