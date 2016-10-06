This year’s Strictly Come Dancing has already proven controversial due to Sunday night’s dance-off being cancelled, the first time in the show’s history.

Fans were not the only ones annoyed with the BBC choice to put Anastacia automatically through to the next round; according to reports, Bruno Tonilio was on the verge of quitting the show.

The Daily Star claims the judge did not agree with the decision to allow the singer - who had torn the scar tissue around her double mastectomy - to go through, saying that if contestants can’t dance, they should leave the competition.

After some ‘gentle persuasion’ by show bosses, Tonilio was brought back on board to finish filming the pre-recorded Sunday final. DJ Melvin Odoom was eventually sent home while Anastacia has been given the all-clear by Doctors to dance again.

Recently, contestant Ed Balls explained on Radio 4 how he was ‘buckling under the pressure to get a spray tan’ for the show.