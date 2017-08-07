Mollie King has been announced as the first celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2017.

The Saturdays singer was revealed as a celebrity dancer during Nick Grimshaw's BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

King said: "I'm a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing so I can't actually believe I'm lucky enough to be taking part in it this year.

"I'm so excited to learn Latin and ballroom dancing, and of course I can't wait to get into the sequins too! It's going to be a lot of hard work but I'm ready for the challenge."

King is known for being a member of the girl group The Saturdays, who formed in 2007. She also released a solo album in 2016.

This year's lineup will be revealed over the next week or so, as per previous years.

Judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli are all set to return. This year will also introduce new judge Shirley Ballas, who replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.

Other rumoured contestants include comedian Brian Conley, singer Matt Goss, and Dame Joan Collins.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC this autumn.

