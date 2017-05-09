Following Len Goodman’s departure from Strictly Come Dancing last year, rumours over who could possibly replace the much-loved judge have spread across the Internet.

After months of speculation, we finally have an answer; British ballroom dancer Shirley Ballas will take the position.

Nicknamed 'The Queen of Latin' for her incredible Latin dance routines, Ballas said of the appointment: “I am so excited and over the moon to have been given this wonderful opportunity.

“I can’t wait to get in to the ballroom and be part of the incredible and respected judging panel. Strictly is so loved by the British public, I have always been a massive fan. I just can’t wait!”

Throughout her dancing career, Ballas won numerous awards — including the International Latin American Dance Championship — before retiring in 1996.

Fellow judge Darcey Bussell said of Ballas becoming a judge: “I look forward to meeting Shirley and welcoming her to our Strictly team. Her years of experience in Ballroom and Latin dancing are impressive and I’m sure she will be a great addition to our judging panel.”

Craig Revel Horwood called the news “fantastic,” while Bruno Tonioli called her “an incredible Latin dancer and trainer and I am sure she will be a great addition to the Strictly team.”

After Goodman announced his departure from the show in July 2016, numerous names were thrown around as possible replacements, including Brendan Cole, Anton Du Beke, and Karen Hardy.