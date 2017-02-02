  1. Culture
Super Bowl 2017 commercials: From Tom Brady, Lady Gaga, to Adam Driver - here's every ad so far

Companies are pulling out all the stops to come up with the most celeb-studded, inventive, and spectacular commercials possible

Super Bowl 51 is right around the corner - with the New England Patriots taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas. 

Sure, the main attraction of the event is obviously meant to be the sports, but we all know there's a small sliver of viewers who might actually be more excited by the other attractions set to entertain us over the course of the game.

First, there's Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated halftime show, which is bound to be something of a showstopper, even if she doesn't actually go ahead with her rumoured death-defying stunt

Then, of course, there are the commercials: the one time of the year - apart from from when everyone sits around waiting for that Coca-Cola commercial that allows us to finally start celebrating Christmas - when people are actually excited to have various products shamelessly pitched to them by a string of celebrities - with this year bringing the likes of Gal Gadot, Justin Timberlake, Adam Driver, and the Patriots' own quarterback Tom Brady. 

There's also a host of film trailers set to air: from The Fate of the Furious, Ghost in the Shell, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Life.

You can check out all the Super Bowl ads released (so far), and a few teasers for ones which will be first aired during the game. 

Wix - feat. Gal Gadot and Jason Statham 

Intel - feat. Tom Brady

Snickers - feat. Adam Driver

Budweiser

Tiffany & Co. - feat. Lady Gaga

Mercedes-Benz - feat. Peter Fonda

Mobile Strike - feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Nintendo Switch

KFC - feat. Billy Zane and Rob Riggle

 

Kia - feat. Melissa McCarthy

Lexus - feat. Minnie Driver

Busch Beer

Honda - feat. Steve Carell

 

Buick - feat. Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Skittles


Ford - feat. Bryan Cranston

Top Games - feat. Aaron Eckhart, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Fan Binbing

Bud Light

Michelob ULTRA

Hyundai - feat. Joe Montana and Mike Singletary

Sprint

Google

Tide - feat. Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor

LIFEWTR

Avocados from Mexico

King's Hawaiian

WeatherTech

 

Persil

Audi

TurboTax

Febreze

Mr. Clean

FIJI Water

Wonderful Pistachios

