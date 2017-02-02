Super Bowl 51 is right around the corner - with the New England Patriots taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas.
Sure, the main attraction of the event is obviously meant to be the sports, but we all know there's a small sliver of viewers who might actually be more excited by the other attractions set to entertain us over the course of the game.
First, there's Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated halftime show, which is bound to be something of a showstopper, even if she doesn't actually go ahead with her rumoured death-defying stunt.
Then, of course, there are the commercials: the one time of the year - apart from from when everyone sits around waiting for that Coca-Cola commercial that allows us to finally start celebrating Christmas - when people are actually excited to have various products shamelessly pitched to them by a string of celebrities - with this year bringing the likes of Gal Gadot, Justin Timberlake, Adam Driver, and the Patriots' own quarterback Tom Brady.
There's also a host of film trailers set to air: from The Fate of the Furious, Ghost in the Shell, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Life.
You can check out all the Super Bowl ads released (so far), and a few teasers for ones which will be first aired during the game.
Wix - feat. Gal Gadot and Jason Statham
Intel - feat. Tom Brady
Snickers - feat. Adam Driver
Budweiser
Tiffany & Co. - feat. Lady Gaga
Mercedes-Benz - feat. Peter Fonda
Mobile Strike - feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Nintendo Switch
KFC - feat. Billy Zane and Rob Riggle
Kia - feat. Melissa McCarthy
Lexus - feat. Minnie Driver
Busch Beer
Honda - feat. Steve Carell
Buick - feat. Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr
Skittles
Ford - feat. Bryan Cranston
Top Games - feat. Aaron Eckhart, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Fan Binbing
Bud Light
Michelob ULTRA
Hyundai - feat. Joe Montana and Mike Singletary
Sprint
Tide - feat. Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor
LIFEWTR
Avocados from Mexico
King's Hawaiian
WeatherTech
Persil
Audi
TurboTax
Febreze
Mr. Clean
FIJI Water
Wonderful Pistachios
