Piers Morgan has scored the ultimate own goal. The presenter, who is famed for his controversial rants and broadsides about all things political on social media, has decried people who do the same.

The editor-at-large of the US Mail Online embarked on a full-blown monologue about how irritated he gets when friends and family members publicise their political opinions on Facebook. Morgan went so far as to admit that he has deleted people from his account for doing so.

Blissfully unaware that he was setting himself up for a massive shutdown while presenting Good Morning Britain live on air, he said: “I get annoyed with people when they start banging on about politics on Facebook. I’ve had to unfriend family members. I need some respite."

Morgan even had the audacity to ask: "Can't you just post a picture of your kid having an ice cream or doing a cartwheel?”

He appeared to fail to notice his co-host Susanna Reid openly expressing dismay, guffawing and laughing, while he ranted.

Interjecting his rant, Reid chipped in: “I know exactly what you mean. When someone keeps going on and on and on and you just need respite and a break.

“And you just wish you could defriend them but you’re just forced every day to listen to their views. I know exactly how you feel.”

Morgan appeared somewhat taken aback, and for once in his life may have even been lost for words, before Reid speedily moved on to discuss Wednesday’s front pages.

Although Morgan did not appear to take the sensational shut down too personally and later quipped about it on Twitter, saying: “Apparently, you’ve ‘dragged’ me’ all over the globe Susanna Ried. Congrats.”

Viewers could not get enough of Reid’s response, with comedian Don Cheadle saying: “Right in the b*******, huh, Piers Morgan? You kinda walked into that one champ.”

Another said: “Piers Morgan was owned! Well done Susanna Reid I don't know how you can work with that fool next to you! (sic).”

Another added: “Piers face when he realised she wasn't going to miss the chance to put the ball in the empty net was priceless.”