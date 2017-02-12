Tara Palmer Tomkinson was £200,000 in debt when she died

Former London socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was nearly £200,000 in debt when she died, according to her high-end fashion company's accounts.

The 45-year-old, who was found dead at her London flat last week, had set up her online boutique company Desiderata last year.

The accounts, reported in The Sunday Times, show Palmer-Tomkinson was 193,000 in debt when she died.

She had already ploughed more than £380,000 into the label.

While Palmer-Tomkinson's death is not being treated as suspicious, few details surrounding her passing have been made public.

She had been battling a brain tumour discovered by doctors last January.

They found the tumour in her pituitary gland and further tests revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition.

It has been reported that a "very loud bang" was heard coming from her flat five days before her body was discovered.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious ( Getty )

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall said they were “deeply saddened” by news of her death.

Palmer-Tomkinson appeared on reality TV series I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2002 and came second, and took part in several other TV shows including celebrity specials of Blind Date and A Place In The Sun.

She was a regular on the London party scene in the 1990s and made headlines for her social life, frequently appearing in the pages of both society and celebrity magazines.