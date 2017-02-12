Tara Palmer Tomkinson was £200,000 in debt when she died

Former London socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was nearly £200,000 in debt when she died, according to her high-end fashion company's accounts.
The 45-year-old, who was found dead at her London flat last week, had set up her online boutique company Desiderata last year.
The accounts, reported in The Sunday Times, show Palmer-Tomkinson was 193,000 in debt when she died.
She had already ploughed more than £380,000 into the label.
While Palmer-Tomkinson's death is not being treated as suspicious, few details surrounding her passing have been made public.
She had been battling a brain tumour discovered by doctors last January.
They found the tumour in her pituitary gland and further tests revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition.
It has been reported that a "very loud bang" was heard coming from her flat five days before her body was discovered.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall said they were “deeply saddened” by news of her death.
Palmer-Tomkinson appeared on reality TV series I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2002 and came second, and took part in several other TV shows including celebrity specials of Blind Date and A Place In The Sun.
She was a regular on the London party scene in the 1990s and made headlines for her social life, frequently appearing in the pages of both society and celebrity magazines.
