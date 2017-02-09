TV personality Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was found dead in her flat yesterday afternoon (8 February) after battling a brain tumour.

While the 45-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, the circumstances surrounding her passing remain unclear. It has now emerged that “a very loud bang” was heard coming from the socialite's London flat five days before her body was discovered.

The Sun reports that builders working in the flat below hers had not seem Palmer-Tomkinson since the noise occurred last Friday (3 February).

One of the builders told the paper: “We'd hear her walking around up there. But last Friday we heard a very loud bang in the afternoon - like someone or something falling over. We hadn't seen her or heard her since then.”

They were present when police and paramedics arrived at the flat on Wednesday afternoon shortly before Palmer-Tomkinson was pronounced dead.

The Prince of Wales's goddaughter was a regular on he London party scene in the 90s star. She appeared on reality TV series I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2002, finishing second, and took part in several other TV shows including celebrity specials of Blind Date and A Place In The Sun.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson dies: Celebrities pay tribute

She revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour in her pituitary gland as well as a rare auto-immune disease leaving her with tiredness, joint pains and acute anemia.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall said they were “deeply saddened” by news of her death.