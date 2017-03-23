James Corden took a minute out of his usually comedic Late Late Show in the US last night to pay tribute to the victims of the Westminster terrorist attack in London and explain how it felt as an expatriate.

“There was a terror attack today in my hometown - the city of London - in Westminster, he said in a piece to camera.

“While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured.

“Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home,” the host explained. “When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away, what you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

A black-clad assailant, armed with two long knives, drove his car through a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday before stabbing a police officer to death on the grounds of Parliament.

Five people died in all, including the attacker himself, in the worst terrorist incident to hit the UK since the 7 July 2005 bombings.

“London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city,” Corden continued, “and one thing is for sure: If this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight, we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe.”