The best TV for comfort/falling asleep, according to you

Staring at a bunch of shifting pixels might not be a sleep therapist-recommended method for relaxing/falling asleep, but firing up some VOD you’ve already watched many times over is something we do in droves.

Exactly what makes for good comfort TV differs from person to person, some are looking for 20-minute sitcoms while others want a lengthy documentary to send them off (I have a friend who somewhat sinisterly swears by tacky, low budget true crime/autopsy docs).

Common elements cited in comfort shows though are: not too mentally involving, nothing bad really happens in them and high joke count. Quality doesn’t seem to particularly matter here.

We decided to poll our followers on this most important of topics and 1,974 people voted.

Best comfort/falling asleep TV: — Indy TV (@TheIndyTV) March 6, 2017

Friends perhaps unsurprisingly was the clear winner with 50%, followed by a class call between Parks and Rec (22%) and The U.S. Office (7%) while 30 Rock lagged behind on 7%.

Sadly Twitter would only let us make a maximum of four options, but do let us know what sleepy time TV we’re missing out on.