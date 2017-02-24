Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series is making its grand return to screens, with an intoxicating new clip to tease the announcement.

Part II of The Get Down fast forwards to 1978, a full year after the events which took place in Part I, though still a continuation of its retelling of the birth of hip-hop, as seen through the eyes of a group of teenagers living in the Bronx.

"Gonna take our music from minor to major league," the clip declares; with the new episodes tracking hip-hop's real emergence in a New York City scene still dominated by disco.

Our heroes have now been given their real opportunity to make a mark and partake in a cultural revolution destined to change their entire world; though they must do so amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt city riddled with the greed of gangsters and record label bosses.

The cast includes Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith, Herizen F. Guardiola, Skylan Brooks, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, T.J. Brown Jr., and Jimmy Smits.

It's a huge investment for Netflix's continuing commitment to produce original content, with the streaming service thought to be paying around $16 million per episode.

The Get Down Part II will premiere on Netflix 7 April.