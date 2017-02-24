  1. Culture
The Get Down Part II trailer: Baz Luhrmann is headed back to Netflix

The new episodes fast forward to 1978, continuing Luhrmann's retelling of the rise of hip-hop as seen through the eyes of teenagers living in the Bronx

Baz Luhrmann's Netflix series is making its grand return to screens, with an intoxicating new clip to tease the announcement.

Part II of The Get Down fast forwards to 1978, a full year after the events which took place in Part I, though still a continuation of its retelling of the birth of hip-hop, as seen through the eyes of a group of teenagers living in the Bronx. 

"Gonna take our music from minor to major league," the clip declares; with the new episodes tracking hip-hop's real emergence in a New York City scene still dominated by disco.

Our heroes have now been given their real opportunity to make a mark and partake in a cultural revolution destined to change their entire world; though they must do so amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt city riddled with the greed of gangsters and record label bosses. 

The cast includes Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith, Herizen F. Guardiola, Skylan Brooks, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, T.J. Brown Jr., and Jimmy Smits. 

It's a huge investment for Netflix's continuing commitment to produce original content, with the streaming service thought to be paying around $16 million per episode

The Get Down Part II will premiere on Netflix 7 April.

