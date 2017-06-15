Last weekend, Richard Hammond was involved in a serious driving incident, ending with the former Top Gear presenter in hospital with a fractured knee.

The 48-year-old was filming scenes for the second season of The Grand Tour in Switzerland when the incident occurred, leaving the vehicle in flames.

Many have questioned whether the Amazon Prime series will be delayed as a result, co-host Jeremy Clarkson explaining all in a blog post for DriveTribe.

“Many of you have been asking if Hammond’s broken knee will affect the filming for season two of the Grand Tour,” Clarkson writes. “And the short answer is: yes.”

He continues: “I’ve been up since dawn, rewriting all of the scripts and ideas we had to accommodate the fact that Hammond can’t drive for the next few months.

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







5 show all Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

“Meanwhile, he is lying in a bed in the Swiss Alps, while pretty nurses attend to give his every need, and give him drugs.

“Apparently, he will be back in the office next week which is a good thing because we are out of toner for the photocopier, the girl who makes coffee is on holiday and the store room needs re-organising. These, I feel, are jobs he can do on one leg.”

Previously, Clarkson wrote an eye-witness account of the incident, saying he ‘genuinely thought Hammond was dead’ at one moment.

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said in an official statement: “Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames.

“He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over – revealing a fracture to his knee.

“Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we’d like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.”